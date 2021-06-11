Bharti Airtel, Jio Offer This One Plan at Different Rates

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio compete heavily on providing the best deals and services to their customers so that they can increase their market share. But anyone who is familiar with the nature of both the companies, he/she would know that plans from Bharti Airtel fall slightly more on the expensive end while Reliance Jio’s plans are more of value for money. But then people associate with Airtel as a higher quality network service brand, and that is why the company is still going strong. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio both offer one prepaid plan that comes with the exact same data and voice calling benefits; however, both the companies charge different rates for them.

Bharti Airtel Rs 299 Plan

Bharti Airtel offers the Rs 299 plan to the users with truly unlimited voice calling and 1.5GB fair usage policy (FUP) data. The company also offers users 100 SMS/day with the plan. The validity of the plan is a mere 28 days, but the users are also eligible for getting other benefits with the plan, including Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for 28 days, Airtel Xstream Premium, 1-year subscription to Shaw Academy, Wynk Music, and other Airtel Thanks benefits.

Now let’s see how much Jio charges its customers for the same plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 199 Plan

Reliance Jio offers the exact same benefits to its users for Rs 199 (except the additional Airtel Thanks benefits) that Bharti Airtel offers with the Rs 299 plan. There is unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB daily data, and 100 SMS/day for 28 days. Users also get a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud, and JioNews.

Looking at both the plans and the network coverage that Reliance Jio has, it is hard to ignore the price difference. If the difference had been of Rs 30 or at max Rs 40, it would have made sense since Bharti Airtel wants to show its superior nature and only want to attract quality customers.

But a price difference of Rs 100 between the plans that offer the same benefits for such a short time; users would just choose Jio’s plan over Airtel’s plan any day.