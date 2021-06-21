Bharti Airtel Will Counter Jio’s Homegrown 5G With Tata’s Indigenous O-RAN Solutions in India

Bharti Airtel will deploy Tata’s indigenous 5G O-RAN solution starting January 2022 as per the guidelines from the government. This will be Airtel’s way of countering the homegrown 5G technology. All of Tata’s 5G solutions are made-in-India and indigenous in nature. Even though the solutions are made-in-India, they are aligned to the global standards and further can inter-operate with products and solutions based on standard open interfaces and those defined by the O-RAN Alliance.

By June 21st, 2021 AT 5:13 PM
  • 5G
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Technology News
    • 4 Comments

    Bharti Airtel 5G

    Bharti Airtel just announced that it is strategically partnering with Tata Group for implementing 5G network solutions in India. Tata Group has a ‘state-of-the-art’ Open-RAN based Radio and NSA/SA Core with an integrated indigenous telecom stack in its portfolio of 5G solutions. The 5G solutions of the Tata Group will be available for deployment from January 2022.

    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global IT firm, one of the successful units of the Tata Group, brought its global system expertise to the table and helped with aligning the end-to-end solution to both O-RAN and 3GPP standards.

    Bharti Airtel Will Deploy Tata Group’s 5G O-RAN Solution in January 2022

    Bharti Airtel will deploy Tata’s indigenous 5G O-RAN solution starting January 2022 as per the guidelines from the government. This will be Airtel’s way of countering the homegrown 5G technology from Reliance Jio.

    All of Tata’s 5G solutions are made-in-India and indigenous in nature. Even though the solutions are made-in-India, they are aligned to the global standards and further can inter-operate with products and solutions based on standard open interfaces and those defined by the O-RAN Alliance.

    If the indigenous 5G solutions are commercially proven in Airtel’s 5G trials, they will open a plethora of opportunities to export the technology from India.

    Gopal Vittal, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of Bharti Airtel, said that the telco is happy to partner with the Tata Group and drive India towards the vision of a global 5G hub and allied technologies. Vittal further said that India is in a good position to develop cutting edge solutions and applications for the world, which will provide the country with a massive boost for becoming a destination of manufacturing and innovation.

    N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, CEO of TCS, said that the Tata Group is very excited about working with Airtel to seek out the opportunity for the company that 5G has presented. Subramaniam said that TCS is committed to building world-class solutions and networking equipment for addressing the opportunities in the networking space.

    For the unaware, Bharti Airtel has been a board member of the O-RAN Alliance and is committed to developing O-RAN Networks in India.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    4 Comments
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    5G Network to Be Used by 26% Mobile Subscribers in India by 2026

    The demand for 5G network has been overwhelming for operators even before the commercial launch of the next-generation mobile network...

    module-4-img

    Facebook Has Finally Launch Its Version of Clubhouse

    Facebook on Monday finally launched its version of the popular Clubhouse-like live audio room with a way to find and...

    module-4-img

    Nokia-DISH to Deploy World’s First 5G SA Core Network with AWS

    Popular networking and telecom company Nokia on Monday announced that it would be deploying its 5G standalone (SA) Core for...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy M32 to Offer Users 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Under Rs 15,000

    module-4-img

    BSNL 4G Is the Answer, Last Quarter Results Suggest: Opinion

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Retains Top Spot in the Industry and There Are Specific Reasons for It

    module-4-img

    Samsung Has Finally Moved to Noida from China