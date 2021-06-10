When it comes to network experience, there are two things that an average user looks for. The first is network coverage, and the second is indoor connectivity. If both things are good, a seamless network experience for the user can be ensured by the company. Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest operator, has just deployed additional spectrum in the Himachal Pradesh circle to boost the power of its network in the region. Bharti Airtel has deployed 17.4 MHz across several bands to enhance network connectivity for its users in Himachal Pradesh.

Bharti Airtel Users in Himachal Pradesh to Get Better Indoor Connectivity

After deploying 17.4 MHz of additional spectrum, Airtel has taken its total spectrum holdings in the region to 70 MHz. The additional spectrum has been deployed across bands, including 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2300 MHz. Further, with 70 MHz of spectrum in the bank, Bharti Airtel has the most spectrum as compared to any other telecom operator in the region.

Bharti Airtel has deployed additional 2.6 MHz of spectrum in the 900 MHz band, 4.8 MHz of spectrum in the 1800 MHz band, and 10 MHz of spectrum in the 2300 MHz band.

Post the deployment of additional spectrum in Himachal Pradesh, Bharti Airtel now has 40 MHz of spectrum in the 2300 MHz band, 20 MHz of spectrum in the 1800 MHz + 2100 MHz band and the remaining 10 MHz of spectrum in the 900 MHz band.

With the help of the additional spectrum deployed, Bharti Airtel will be able to deliver faster data speeds and a better connectivity experience to its users. Bharti Airtel users in Himachal Pradesh will now see better indoor connectivity both in urban as well as rural areas.

The telco has over 2.98 million customers in the region, and its networks cover 95.02% of the population in the state. Further, Bharti Airtel is also strengthening its network for 5G as it also deployed pre-5G Massive MIMO in the state. On top of this, Airtel also deployed tools such as Carrier Aggregation (CA) and 4G Advanced to improve upon its existing 4G services in the state. This will improve the network coverage and capacity of Airtel’s 4G networks in Himachal Pradesh. In the past few weeks, Airtel has deployed spectrum in multiple circles of the country.