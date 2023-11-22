Bharti Airtel to Deploy Next-Generation Optical Transport Network For Additional Capacity

Bharti Airtel will deploy Nokia's next-generation optical transport network across its national footprint, providing additional capacity, higher reliability, and lower cost.

Highlights

  • The new OTN will address the growing demand for connectivity driven by 5G networks and broadband expansion.
  • The increased capacity will enable Bharti Airtel to deliver faster and more reliable broadband services.
  • The new network will also meet the growing bandwidth demand driven by enterprise and hyperscaler segments.


Bharti Airtel will deploy Nokia's next-generation optical transport network across its national footprint, providing additional capacity, higher reliability, and lower costs. This deployment will enable superior services for Airtel's customers. Under the agreement, Airtel will utilise Nokia's 1830 PSS-x OTN switches in its National Long-Distance Network, connecting major cities across India.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Selects Ribbon for High Speed Transport Network




Demand for Capacity Networks

With the launch of 5G networks and the push for broadband connectivity across India, the demands for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) are increasing. This includes the augmentation of backhaul transport for denser 5G mobile networks, wholesale connectivity for new segments like smart grids, datacenter interconnect (DCI), and other business services, said the official release.

"To address exponential growth in traffic demand, transport networks need to be upgraded to increase overall transport capacity and bandwidth efficiency using high capacity OTN switching and utilising additional spectrum including the L-band wavelengths of the fiber."

Also Read: Eutelsat OneWeb Granted Approval for Satellite Broadband Services in India

Pan India Network Upgrade

Nokia's OTN solution enables Bharti Airtel to seamlessly upgrade its legacy transport switching infrastructure across its pan-Indian network footprint. This upgrade is aimed at meeting new transport network traffic demands while improving both the performance and reliability of its network.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Streamlines eSIM Upgrade Process; CEO Urges Users to Upgrade to eSIM

With this increased capacity, Bharti Airtel can potentially deliver faster and more reliable broadband services. This capacity upgrade will help the company meet the growing bandwidth demand driven by enterprise and hyper-scaler segments, preparing it for new use cases.

