Bharti Airtel Appoints Naval Seth as Head of Investor Relations

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, has appointed Naval Seth as the new head of investor relations. Taking on this role, Naval will now be representing Airtel amongst the equity partners, lenders, investors, and financial institutions. He will directly report to the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, Soumen Ray.

Soumen Ray, Chief Financial Officer, Bharti Airtel, said, “We are delighted to have Naval with us. His deep relationships with the investment community, strong subject knowledge in Equity Research and Capital Markets will add immense value to the company as we steer ahead in our growth journey. I wish Naval the very best”

Before joining Airtel, Naval was working at Emkay Global Financial Services Limited as the Deputy Head of Research. Before working there, Naval has worked with ICICI Securities Limited.

Naval brings with him over 14 years of experience in Equity Research and Capital Markets. He has a deep research experience across both B2B and B2C facing businesses along with a trusted relationship with the investment community. Over the years, Naval has been recognized for in-depth and differentiated research across the sectors- Telecom, Media and Consumer Discretionary. He has also been consistently voted by institutional investors and also ranked in Asia Money polls.