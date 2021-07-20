With the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India was hit with an unexpected health crisis that saw tons of damage, both economically and socially.

Smartphone companies, too, were affected, with tons of products being delayed or cancelled owing to the production issues caused by the pandemic.

One such product that got pushed back was the ZenFone 8 and its counterpart, the ZenFone 8 Flip, both of which were made to take on the likes of the OnePlus 9 series and Samsung S21 series of devices.

It seems that Asus is finally preparing to launch these devices in India, with the devices having been listed on the Asus site earlier, with a fresh reaffirmation having been released on Tuesday, courtesy of the company's head.

What Does Asus Have to Say?

The ZenFone 8 series is yet to get a fixed launch date yet but the Business Head of Commercial Smartphones and PC, Mr Dinesh Sharma, has stated that it will happen soon. This information comes through an interview that was conducted with India Today.

During an interview, Mr Sharma mentioned that the phones would be coming to India very soon. The company, as of now, is sorting out the logistics issue and looking for a way to fill stocks before the first sale. Do note that price-related hints were not provided.

He stated that the company would be launching the Zenfone 8 in India very soon. And, when we say that, we mean that it will happen really soon. There have been a lot of requests about that product on social media. There are a lot of factors that have to be looked at, including the logistics and as soon that is done, the company will soon announce a date.

He added that the company has to make a product available in sufficient quantity to start the sale. The way smartphone manufacturing works, there's a build-up process to it. One cannot expect a high volume of products from the very first day. It takes a bit of time after you start the process.

Interestingly, for those of you unaware, the ZenFone 8 series of devices will mark the return of the famed ZenFone series in India, as the last product launched under the series was back in 2019, in the form of the Asus 6Z, which was the ZenFone 6 in global market, opting to skip the ZenFone 7 in favour of the ROG series of devices that hold a bit of a cult status in the country.