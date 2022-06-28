Apple Working on M3 Chip After Launching M2 Macs Recently

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The M3 chip is likely to be built by the TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) using the 3nm process. Note that both the M1 and the M2 chips have been made using the 5nm process. Thus, the M3-powered Macs can truly be expected to be very powerful and could give a significant boost to the performance and the efficiency compared to the M1 and M2 chips.

Highlights

  • Apple’s silicon chip powered laptops have become very popular because of the power they generate bring to the table.
  • While Mark Gurman has revealed that Apple will be launching new M3 powered Macs next year, there are still variants of M2 chip we are yet to see.
  • Apple could launch the redesigned Mac Pro powered by the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme chips.

Follow Us

Apple

Apple’s silicon chip-powered laptops have become very popular because of the power they bring to the table. The Cupertino tech giant recently launched two new macs – MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with the new M2 chip. This chip is more powerful than the M1 chip and will give users an enhanced experience with the 13.6-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Apple is now reportedly working on the new M3 chip, which the company will launch next year with a fresh MacBook Air 13-inch, MacBook Air 15-inch, MacBook Pro 13-inch, and a new iMac.

Apple to Launch Multiple New Macs Later this Year

While Mark Gurman has revealed that Apple will be launching new M3-powered Macs next year, there are still variants of the M2 chip we are yet to see. Apple is also expected to launch multiple new Macs later this year with the M2 Pro, M2 Max, M2 Ultra, and M2 Extreme chips.

These Macs will be amongst the most powerful computer systems in the world. Apple is also expected to bring a fresh product into the market in the near future. Alongside the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, Apple is reportedly going to launch its AR/MR headset powered by the M2 processor.

After this, Apple could launch the redesigned Mac Pro powered by the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme chips.

The M3 chip is likely to be built by the TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) using the 3nm process. Note that both the M1 and the M2 chips have been made using the 5nm process. Thus, the M3-powered Macs can truly be expected to be very powerful and could give a significant boost to the performance and the efficiency compared to the M1 and M2 chips. The M2-powered MacBook Pro is now available in India.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments