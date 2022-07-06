Apple to Bring a Major Change in Future iPhones with iPhone 14

The cost of the iPhones is also going to go up by $100 at least for the base models compared to the price that the iPhone 13 launched with. There's no saying where iPhone 14 Max will sit. It might be around $150 or $100 more than the vanilla iPhone 14.

  • Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series in September 2022.
  • The iPhone 14 series is expected to feature two models including the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max with the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 series.
  • This could also be to control costs for Apple as the chipset prices have gone up severly.

iPhone 14

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series in September 2022. This will be the first time that Apple will launch a new flagship iPhone series with an old generation chip. The iPhone 14 series is expected to feature two models, including the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max with the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 series. Its Pro models, including the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, will come with the A16 Bionic chips.

According to the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will continue to do this with all the future iPhone series. So, with the iPhone 15 series, you can expect the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Max to be powered by the A16 Bionic (which featured first on the iPhone 14 series) and the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature the A17 Bionic chipsets.

Not that users would have a big complaint with that, as iPhones’ chips are pretty fast and can be used in flagships for multiple years. This could also be to control costs for Apple as the chipset prices have gone up severely. It will also push iPhone lovers to spend more and go for the Pro models if they want to have the latest tech in their hands.

iPhone 14 Series to Change a Lot of Things

The cost of the iPhones is also going to go up by $100, at least for the base models, compared to the price that the iPhone 13 launched with. There’s no saying where iPhone 14 Max will sit. It might be around $150 or $100 more than the vanilla iPhone 14. This year, Apple is also going to change a lot of things inside the iPhone with the iPhone iOS 16.

Apple is also reportedly going to use an enhanced front camera sensor on the iPhone 14 series, and the Pro models will come without the notch that has irritated many consumers.

