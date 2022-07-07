Vodafone Idea Rs 699 Postpaid Plan Offers Unparalleled Benefits

Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio all offer postpaid plans to their consumers. There’s no doubt that Vodafone Idea (Vi) is the king when it comes to offering the most heavily loaded postpaid plans to consumers. The Rs 699 postpaid plan from Vi is just unmatchable by Airtel and Jio. Vodafone Idea offers truly unlimited data with this pack. There’s no need to worry about getting higher bills because of excess data usage if you are using the Rs 699 postpaid plan from the telco. While there are REDX plans as well, which are way better than what Jio and Airtel offer to their customers, those are ultra-premium plans. The Rs 699 plan, compared to the REDX plans is much more affordable.

Why is the Rs 699 Postpaid Plan from Vi One of the Best?

It is not just the fact that you get truly unlimited data with this postpaid plan, but there are other benefits as well. You will get a free subscription to Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Vi Movies & TV, and Hungama Music free for six months on the Vi app and ZEE5 Premium. Purchasing a subscription to all of these OTT platforms would have cost users a lot more money.

Users also get unlimited voice calling with this plan. The only major downside is that this postpaid plan from Vi comes with 100 SMS/month. Honestly, this is a strange thing. If Vi can offer 100 SMS/day to prepaid consumers, why doesn’t the telco do the same for postpaid consumers?

None of the other operators, including Jio and Airtel, offer their customers such a postpaid plan. Even the most expensive plans from Vi’s competitors don’t come with truly unlimited data. Vi customers should definitely take advantage of this amazing postpaid plan while they can. The telco has also been improving its mobile network in multiple states/circles and has reported adding the most subscribers in markets such as Delhi in March and April 2022.

There are other plans from Vi which offer truly unlimited data. But all of those plans come under the category of REDX. Thus, this is the only normal postpaid plan under Rs 1000 through which users can get truly unlimited data. If you live in an area where Vi’s mobile networks are pretty good, you can definitely go for this plan and experience its benefits.