5G Readiness Rank of Smartphones Launched in June 2022 in India

The analysis is based on the 5G smartphones launched in June 2022. The Score is calculated among the 5G smartphones launched in June 2022 and scored from 100.

Motorola Moto G82 5G, launched in June 2022, has scored 100 and ranked 1 in the 5G readiness ranking analysis. The Moto G82 5G got the advantage because of covering the maximum number of 5G NR Mid Band (1-6 GHz) as well as covers the maximum number of Low Band (<1 GHz) than the other 5G smartphones launched in the month of June; apart from that, it also covers some other bands such as one PCS and S-band.

Motorola used Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 in this smartphone, which comes with two variants, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB, and the price point is between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000.

Poco F4 5G took 2nd spot. It covers one less 5G NR Low Band (<1 GHz) and two less 5G NR Mid Band (1-6GHz) than Moto G82 5G, and because of these numbers, it secured an 87 score. It also covers other bands but only one S-band. Poco F4 5G equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 comes in three variants, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB, and the price point is between Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000.

Oppo K10 5G scored 74 and took 3rd spot in the 5G readiness ranking analysis. It covers the same 5G NR Low Band (<1 GHz) as Poco F4 5G, but in 5G NR Mid Band (1-6 GHz), Oppo 10 5G covers half the number of Mid Band available in Moto G82 5G. It covers no other bands. It is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 810, a sole variant of 8GB/128GB, and the device is below the Rs 20,000 price point.