Apple iPhone SE 3 Key Features Predicted, Mass Production Expected This Month

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is expected to launch its newer version of the iPhone SE at the upcoming Apple event in March. There have been multiple rumours of the iPhone SE 3 in the past providing intel on the smartphone. Now just days ahead of the launch, renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has provided some key details about the upcoming iPhone SE 3. Let’s find out more.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took on his Twitter account to share some details regarding the iPhone SE 3 which he called predictions, but given his track record, it is highly likely that a majority of the things could be true. Kuo has talked about the storage options on the device as well as the processor that Apple might feature in its latest smartphone.

Details Regarding iPhone SE 3

Kuo via his tweet has stated that the mass production of the iPhone SE 3 is scheduled for March 2022. This would mean that Apple has either already started the production of its upcoming smartphone or it might start in the coming days. Kuo suggests that Apple might ship around 25 million to 30 million units of iPhone SE 3 in 2022.

As far as some of the specifications of the iPhone SE 3 are considered, according to Kuo iPhone SE 3 will be powered by Apple’s in-house A15 chipset and will come with support for both mmWave and sub-6Hz 5G. He suggests that the device will be made available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options. Moreover, it is likely that the smartphone could be launched with black, white and red colour casing options.

Previous reports have suggested that the newer version of the iPhone SE arriving in 2022 will have the same design as the current iPhone SE. The device will have a 4.7-inch display and Touch-ID Home Display button which came with the older designs. The device is expected to feature an A14 or A15 chipset and a 5G modem and it could probably be the most affordable 5G device available in the market.