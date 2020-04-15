Apple Might Just Come Out With AirPower Wireless Charging Pad After All

    Apple keeps on innovating and brings out some of the most unique products from time to time. One of its products named AirPower was about to launch in March 2019. But it was cancelled, and Apple said that the product couldn’t come out with the kind of quality Apple delivers. But now, Apple might just come out with the AirPower wireless charging pad after all. ‘Sharing and Proximity’ team of inside Apple are receiving prototypes of a new product with an internal codename ‘C68′ and it is none other than the Apple AirPower wireless charging pad.

    Apple AirPower To Come Out Later This Year

    The new Apple AirPower is likely going to come out later this year. All of this can be confirmed with the tweet Jon Prosser sent out a day back. In the tweet, he did not only confirm that there is a strong possibility of ‘C68′ prototype to be the AirPower wireless charging pad but also gave some of the specs that it would have. He also showed the world a glimpse of how the product would look like once its out.

    How Would Apple AirPower Wireless Charging Pad Look Like

    Jon Prosser also posted a picture of how the product is likely to look after launch. The purpose of rolling out AirPower wireless charging pad is to allow multiple products to be charged wirelessly at the same time. A user can place his/her Apple products such as iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch and charge all of them at once. The new product is going to have lesser coils with less overlap and will contain the Apple A11 chip, which will keep the product from overheating. The lightning cable for the AirPower will connect from the right side. It is likely though that the retail version of the product will come out with USB Type-C port for charging. It is expected that the product is going to be launched in the last quarter of 2020 or the first quarter of 2021. It is likely to come with a retail price of $250.

