Android 13 Comes to OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

Android starts working to protect your data as soon as you switch on your smartphone. You have more control over what data apps may access with Android 13—including certain photographs, videos, and clipboard history. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite's Android 13 upgrade features the December 2022 security patch and firmware version C.25. A world clock widget for the Home screen, the Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, media playback control, enhanced Quick Settings, a Sidebar Toolbox, and other improvements are included. The system speed, stability, and battery life of the smartphone have all been enhanced by the upgrade. The stable Android 13 update weighs in at around 4.5GB. Users can manually check for updates in the Settings app on their phone and install them by opening the Settings app, choosing Software update, and then downloading the update. Additionally, OnePlus has added HyperBoost GPA 4.0, which is intended to enhance gaming performance, to the update.

In India, OnePlus is releasing the OxygenOS 13 upgrade for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite smartphones, which is based on Android 13. Only a few users are presently receiving the most recent update. A bigger rollout will be implemented gradually. Beginning in November, the OxygenOS 13 beta programme for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite was launched. As of right now, those who took part in the beta have received the stable OS update. In April 2022, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite was released in India running Android 12.

Updated firmware, new features, and the most recent security fixes are all included. Additionally, it will offer updated task management capabilities, better security and privacy, new design themes, customization options with lively theme colours, and more.

On January 4, 2023, OnePlus will introduce its most recent flagship, the OnePlus 11 5G, in China. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been providing teasers in order to expose the main features of the device. It is reported that the OnePlus 11 5G will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with a Bionic Vibration motor for better haptic performance. A triple camera array will also be added to the phone's rear.