Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans Better than BSNL’s Plans

Bharti Airtel and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) are two of the top companies in India when it comes to providing fiber broadband services in India. Both the companies have been a part of the Indian ecosystem for a long-time and thus understand the market and its expectations fairly well. Because of this, both Airtel and BSNL offer fiber broadband plans to the users which are almost priced the same. Regardless of that, Airtel’s plans are better than BSNL’s plans; and this is the reason why!

Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Plans

Airtel Xstream Fiber offers very few but carefully curated broadband plans to its customers. The company starts from an entry-level 40 Mbps plan which costs Rs 499 per month, and offers up to 1 Gbps speed plan that is priced at Rs 3,999 per month.

One good thing that you will notice with Airtel Xstream Fiber’s broadband plans is that users get over-the-top (OTT) benefits with all of the plans. Some of the plans offer more OTT benefits, and some offer less, but there is something for the user with every plan.

Leaving the first two plans that cost Rs 499 (40 Mbps) and Rs 799 (100 Mbps), users get the OTT benefits of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Amazon Prime Video along with other Airtel Thanks benefits with every plan. With the base plans, there are only complimentary Airtel Thanks benefits.

Further, regardless of the plan the user chooses, he/she will get 3,333GB (3.3TB) data for the month. Also, if the customers opt for at least 3 months plans, the installation charge is waived off, and there is a security deposit for the router as well.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Broadband Plans

BSNL Bharat Fibre broadband plans start at Rs 449 per month and go up to Rs 1,499 per month. The base plan offers users 30 Mbps speed, and the most expensive plan of the company offers 300 Mbps speed to the users.

The OTT benefit is only offered with the Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 plan. Every plan from the company comes with 3.3TB or 3,300GB data for the month, but with the Rs 1,499 plan, users get up to 4TB or 4,000GB data from the company.

The OTT benefit offered with the two plans is of Disney+ Hotstar Premium, which notably none of the other companies offers to their users.

One thing that both Airtel and BSNL offer their users is a free voice calling connection. But Airtel’s plan is still ahead of BSNL’s plan simply because of the value it provides, and then there’s no installation costs as well with the long-term plans.

Further, Airtel Xstream Fiber customers can also opt for the Xstream Box for refundable security of Rs 1,500 only. The subtle differences between the plans and their benefits make Airtel’s broadband plans slightly better in value as compared to BSNL’s broadband plans.