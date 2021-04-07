Airtel, Vi and Tata Tele Will Soon Have to Answer SC on AGR Dues Payments

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Tata Telecommunications had all denied paying any further adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues for the FY21

By April 7th, 2021 AT 9:00 AM
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone India
    • 0 Comment

    airtel-vi-tata-tele-agr-dues-dot

    Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Tata Telecommunications had all denied paying any further adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues for FY21. The telcos believe that they have already paid more than they were supposed to.

    According to a PTI report, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court (SC) for the non-compliance of the AGR order by the telcos.

    As per the SC order on September 1, 2020, all the telcos had to pay their AGR dues over the period of 10 years with a 10% advance on the total amount before the end of FY21, i.e., March 31, 2021.

    When DoT asked the telcos to pay the 10% advance, the operators said they had already done that. DoT says that the 10% advance was referred for the ‘leftover’ dues and not the ‘total dues’ assessed for the companies.

    Airtel believes that it doesn’t need to make any AGR payment for the next four instalments, and Vi believes that it only has to pay AGR dues in 2022. The time for the telcos for making the payments has passed, and now the telecom department has moved to the SC for getting clearance on the matter.

    As per the DoT assessment, Airtel had to pay Rs 43,980 cores in AGR dues, out of which it has already paid Rs 18,004 crores. Vi, on the other hand, was said to have AGR dues of Rs 58,364 crores, out of which the telco has paid Rs 7,854 crores.

    The telcos say that they have paid more than 10% of what was asked of them by referring to the amount paid above. Further, the telcos have gone to the SC asking for a reassessment of the AGR dues amount. Operators say that DoT made arithmetical errors while calculating the dues.

    The response from the SC is yet to come on any of the matters mentioned above.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Airtel Will Soon Purchase Telecom Products From a New Joint Venture Company

    Airtel will soon start purchasing telecom equipment from a new joint venture (JV) company. The JV in concern will be...

    module-4-img

    How to Use Samsung TV Plus for Entertaining Yourself

    Samsung TV Plus has become one of the renowned streaming services around the globe. The Smart TV video service offers...

    module-4-img

    Airtel, Vi and Tata Tele Will Soon Have to Answer SC on AGR Dues Payments

    Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Tata Telecommunications had all denied paying any further adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues for...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Oppo F19 Launched With Snapdragon 662 SoC Under Rs 20,000 in India

    module-4-img

    Airtel, Vi and Jio Wants 5Gi to Support Global Standards by 3GPP

    module-4-img

    JioFiber is Offering Users Up to 30 Days Extra Validity on Long-Term Plans

    module-4-img

    How to Activate Jio Missed Call Alert Service