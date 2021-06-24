Airtel Believes Low Cost Jio 4G Phone Won’t Have Any Sizeable Impact



Reliance Jio, India’s top telco on Thursday announced that it would be working on a low-cost 4G smartphone in a collaboration with famed smartphone UI maker Google, the ones responsible for Android. Jio has touted it to be the next biggest thing and aims for it to bridge the gap between people using smartphones and feature phones by providing them with a cheap medium of transferring to the latter.

However, it seems that Jio’s rival and India’s second-largest telco, Bharti Airtel seems to think differently, as it stated on Thursday that the upcoming low-cost 4G smartphone from Reliance Jio-Google will not hurt its revenues, mentioning a unique reason for the same, as was reported by ET Telecom.

Airtel seems to believe that this combination will not hurt its key revenues, since 2G users who usually upgrade to smartphones that are cheaper in price often prefer the telco over Reliance Jio.

What Does Airtel Have to Say

The 2nd largest telco, interestingly, expects the launch of the Jio-Google budget smartphone to result in customer upgrades from feature phones to smartphones, which, as per the company would also result in complementing Airtel’s strategy which lays focus on quality customers by the provision of world-class facilities.

Airtel has also been refarming its 2G and 3G airwaves for 4G services and has constantly been asking users to shift to 4G. According to an executive who spoke to ET, Airtel’s experience has shown that customers with entry-level devices upgrade to quality smartphones usually priced over Rs 7000, they also show a strong preference for Airtel’s brand and network.

Furthermore, the executive stated that Airtel would continue to work with popular device manufacturers to make more and more quality smartphones accessible for customers via their innovative financing, bundling offers. The company believes that by doing so, it will end up improving the efforts of all its partners who are part of the ecosystem.

The comments from Airtel came just hours after Reliance Industries Chairman, Mr Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio, in collaboration with Google would be launching India’s most affordable 4G smartphone on September 10, with the aim to target the country’s 300 million 2G device users.

Do note that Airtel has maintained that it has no plans to shut down or switch off its 2G networks, stating that such a step is only feasible when 2G services do not generate meaningful amounts of revenue, which, as of now, is not the case.