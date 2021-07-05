Bharti Airtel, which is one of India’s top telcos and premier communications solutions providers, on Monday announced that it had augmented the company’s mobile network in the area of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh so as to deliver users with the top indoor network experience for the customers, which is being done by the deployment of 5 MHz in 900 MHz spectrum band for high-speed data services.

In case you were wondering, the high propagation and reach that comes due to the 900 MHz spectrum allows for wider network availability as well as improved data speeds alongside better coverage within homes and buildings in both urban and rural areas.

This augmentation comes after the provider had recently deployed an additional spectrum of 30 MHz across the region of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, with this move promising further strengthening of the network capabilities, benefitting the access of high-speed data services to customers.

What Does Airtel Have to Say About this Deployment?

The Hub CEO of Upper North, Bharti Airtel, Mr Manu Sood stated that the deployment of 5 MHz in 900 MHz spectrum band for high-speed data services is in line with the company’s endeavour which is to deliver deep indoor & wider reach to our customers across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Airtel will continue to invest aggressively in network upgrades and new spectrum to deliver a world-class service experience at a time when the customers need it the most added Sood.

Interestingly, Airtel as of now has the largest spectrum bank, which stands at 71.2 MHz in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh with around 40 MHz in 2300 MHz band, 25 MHz in 1800 MHz + 2100 MHz bands as well as 6.2 MHz in 900 MHz band.

According to Airtel, post the pandemic, the adoption of work from home, online classes and video streaming have surged by quite an amount. Airtel’s intervention so as to build additional capacities will go a long way in helping the customers stay connected during these times when networking is an essential feature.

To add to all of this, Airtel has also been responsible for the deployment of advanced network technologies and tools that include the likes of pre-5G Massive MIMO, 4G Advanced and Carrier Aggregation in order to step up high-speed network capacity and coverage.