Airtel Broadband: How to Check if it is Available in Your Area

One of practically everyone's fundamental demands is now having access to the internet. The introduction of work-from-home opportunities and online education helped the world avoid the worst of the horrifying pandemic, thanks to the online hub. The time when mobile data sufficed for all of our data requirements is long gone. The demand for the utilisation of those MBs and GBs rises as more and more of your daily activities move online. Therefore, having a broadband connection in both your home and business is extremely necessary. Since the beginning, Airtel has offered its clients one of the best cellular networks. Their broadband connection is the same.

Airtel offers you fast, dependable internet service around-the-clock as one of the most popular ISPs. If you want to install Airtel internet in your home, you must first check online to see if it is offered there. Airtel is working to bring broadband connectivity to a number of remote locations. It's a work in progress, so. Check the availability of Airtel broadband before scheduling a connection installation by performing the procedures listed below.

Using Airtel Website

Visit the official Airtel website. Go to the "Broadband" tab and select "Buy new connection." Review and contrast all of the offered options. By selecting the "Buy now" button, choose a plan. You'll be taken to a different page. The page is devoted to checking the viability of Airtel's broadband. Type in the necessary information, including your name, phone number, and city of residence. If you reside in a building with four or more levels, select "Yes" next. Enter the name of your flat or building and flat number if you selected "yes." Enter your complete installation address if you chose “no.” The system will automatically determine your location if you are submitting the request from home, in which case you can also select "I want the installation in my current location." To continue, click the "Submit" button now.

You will receive a notification that an Airtel representative will contact you for the next steps if Airtel broadband is available in the area you have specified. You will receive a notice informing you if broadband is not available in your location.

By Means of the Airtel Thanks App

Open the "manage" page on the home screen of your Airtel Thanks app. Enter your installation address and click the submit button after navigating to the "Buy" section and selecting "Broadband." Choose the plan that appeals to you, then carry on. You will create a request for an Airtel broadband availability check. You will need to take additional actions after the feasibility check is finished, including making a payment, document verification, installation, and activation.