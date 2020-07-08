Aarogya Setu App Gets Account Delete and Heath Data Access Features: Check Details

Aarogya Setu, new health data access feature, will allow users to see the list of all the third-party apps that have been granted permission to access health data on the app

By July 8th, 2020 AT 11:33 AM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    India’s first contact tracing app Aarogya Setu is getting a lot of new features lately. The app has received two new intriguing features which will change the experience of users. Firstly, the users will be able to delete their account along with personal information from the app. Secondly, users will get health data access to third-party apps. The new features have been rolled in both iOS as well as Android platforms. However, the health data access feature will be rolled out in Android soon. Android users will see a Delete My Account option on the app, which will erase all the data whereas, in iOS devices, users will see the option of Delete Account File.

    How to Delete Account from Aarogya Setu App?

    Aarogya Setu app did not offer such a feature earlier. As the new feature has been released, many users will find it extremely useful. If you an Android user, tap on settings menu that is available in the Aarogya Setu app. Once the menu opens, select the ‘Delete My Account’ option and enter your mobile number. In case you are an iOS, you will have to follow the same steps. iOS users will see ‘Delete Account File’.

    Deleted Data Will be Stored in Government Server for 30 Days

    Even though the users will delete the account and information from the Aarogya Setu app, the deleted information will be stored in the government server for 30 days. Also, deleting information will cancel the registration of users from the Aarogya Setu app. Users must note that the phone numbers will be mandatory to delete the account from Aarogya Setu app.

    Health Data Access Feature is Not Available in Android

    Another feature which has been rolled out in Aarogya Setu app is the health data access to third-party apps. The feature has just arrived in iOS devices. It is expected that the feature will be available for Android users soon. To enable the feature, go to settings and tap on approval for Aarogya Setu status. Once you give the approval, the app will list all the third-party apps that have been granted permission to access your health data on the app.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Schedules Galaxy Unpacked Event for August 5, Note 20 and Fold 2 Expected to be Unveiled

    Samsung on Wednesday announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for August 5, 2020. The company said that...

    module-4-img

    ALTBalaji Targets Rural and Semi Rural Areas with PayPoint Partnership

    ALTBalaji, a homegrown Over-the-Top (OTT) platform on Monday announced a strategic partnership with PayPoint India. The company with over 60...

    module-4-img

    Aarogya Setu App Gets Account Delete and Heath Data Access Features: Check Details

    India’s first contact tracing app Aarogya Setu is getting a lot of new features lately. The app has received two...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Airtel to Now Offer ZEE5 Subscription With Rs 79 Prepaid Plan, New Rs 289 Pack Launched

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Set to Drop Five Channels on July 22, Updates Web Portal

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Nord to Have OIS Support and Expected to Launch in India on July 21

    module-4-img

    Poco M2 Pro Launches in India: Snapdragon 720G, 33W Fast Charging at Rs 13,999