5G Revenue Growth will Hit $315 Billion Globally in 2023

As per a recent Juniper Research research, operator-billed 5G service revenue will increase from $195 billion in 2022 to $315 billion in 2023. This shows growth of more than 60% in just one year. Because of operator tactics that minimise or eliminate any premium over current 4G subscription offerings, the research anticipates that this rise in revenue will be driven by the accelerating migration of cellular subscriptions to 5G networks. Despite the projected economic slowdown in 2023, it predicts that over 600 million new 5G subscribers will be created the following year.

Until 2027, 5G Revenue Will Make Up 80% of All Carrier Income

As per the analysis, 5G networks will keep expanding, and by 2027, 5G connectivity would account for more than 80% of all operating company revenue worldwide. Due to the current critical role of mobile Internet connectivity, the telecom sector proved its resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the paper predicts that the development of 5G will similarly be resilient in the face of this economic slump. Despite the expansion of the Internet of Things, consumer connection revenue will continue to be the main driver of 5G operator revenue growth, according to study co-author Olivia Williams. In 2027, linked personal devices like smartphones, tablets, and mobile broadband routers will account for over 95% of all 5G connections worldwide.

A Massive Opportunity for Carriers Is in Personal Networks

The report also asserts that the capacity of standalone 5G networks to provide network slicing would serve as the right foundation for the expansion of 5G secure network income. Standalone 5G makes use of next-generation central networks that enable network slicing technology, which allows for the provision of a slice of the open 5G infrastructure to users of secure networks. In turn, this lowers the cost of private 5G network gear and raises the business model of the system overall, all against the backdrop of deteriorating macroeconomic conditions.