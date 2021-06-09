5G mmWave Trial by US Cellular Achieves New Distance Record

A new 5G mmWave trial conducted by US Cellular, Nokia and Qualcomm has beaten its own distance record and achieved an extended range of more than 10 Kms

By June 9th, 2021 AT 7:00 PM
  • 5G
  • Global Telecom
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    5G mmWave Trial

    In a new trial conducted by US Cellular in collaboration with Nokia and Qualcomm, the telecom operator has achieved a new distance record over 5G mmWave. The three companies were able to achieve an extended range connection of more than 10 kilometres over the 5G millimetre wave. This comes just weeks after US Cellular demonstrated sustained average downlink speeds of about 1 Gbps and a peak speed of 2 Gbps in its live network at a distance of 7 kilometres.

    5G mmWave Trial Recorded Downlink and Uplink Speed of 1 Gbps and 57 Mbps Respectively

    The 5G mmWave trial was in partnership with Nokia and Qualcomm as it utilized Nokia’s AirScale Baseband and mmWave Radios in the 28 GHz (n261) band and Qualcomm’s Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Platform generation 1. FWA is a method through which homes and business receive wireless connectivity through radio links between two fixed points. The FWA method does not need any fibre and cables for last-mile connectivity.

    Qualcomm says that FWA enables mobile operators to address connectivity gaps in under and unserved communities. The 5G mmWave trial conducted by the three companies have also achieved other milestones along with the 10 Km distance record. They recorded average downlink speeds of about 1 Gbps, and uplink speeds reached 57 Gbps approximately during the trial.

    5G mmWave Technology Can Provide High Performance 5G

    US Cellular’s Executive Vice President, Mike Irizarry, has stated that these latest trial results indicate the important role that fast, reliable wireless service plays in keeping people connected irrespective of where they live or work. He further added that with 5G mmWave technology by Nokia and Qualcomm, US Cellular could provide its customers with leading-edge capabilities of high performance, ultra-low latency 5G. US Cellular will also be able to offer an even wider range of communications services to enhance their wireless experience.

    President of Mobile Network at Nokia, Tommi Uitto, also commented on the trial and said that the results demonstrate what 5G mmWave will bring to customers, enterprises and industries. He also said that extending the reach of 5G mmWave technology without giving up on speed or latency will deliver an exceptional 5G experience to even wider areas.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always triggers his interest.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    5G mmWave Trial by US Cellular Achieves New Distance Record

    In a new trial conducted by US Cellular in collaboration with Nokia and Qualcomm, the telecom operator has achieved a...

    module-4-img

    Releasing Movies Directly on OTT An Experiment Say Indian Multiplexes

    Radhe, an Indian film starring Bollywood actor Salman Khan was a “big experiment” says Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive officer at...

    module-4-img

    Skylo-Inmarsat to Enable World’s First Commercial Narrowband IoT Over Satellite

    Skylo, a popular satellite-based narrow-band or NB IoT solution company, announced on Monday that Inmarsat would be providing the satellite...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Spectrum Fight Between Telcos and Satellite Broadband Companies Emerge

    module-4-img

    Realme 8 5G vs Poco M3 Pro 5G: Which One Should You Pick

    module-4-img

    SITI Broadband Almost Beats Jio, Airtel in This Category

    module-4-img

    Google’s June Feature Drop Brings New Features and App Updates to Pixel Users