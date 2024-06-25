5G Loads Pages 23-33% Faster than 4G in India: Ookla

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

In the test, page load speed with 5G on Facebook was 1.8 seconds while on 4G was 2.7 seconds. This is 33% faster with 5G than 4G. With Google, on 5G, the page load time was 1.3 seconds while with 4G it was 1.7 seconds, 23% faster.

  • 5G is several times faster than 4G, but how fast is it when we are trying to load internet pages or popular apps?
  • As per Ookla, a network intelligence and insights company, in India, 5G page load times were 23-33% faster than 4G.
  • Ookla tested performance on networks on platforms such as Facebook, Google, and YouTube.

5G is several times faster than 4G, but how fast is it when we are trying to load internet pages or popular apps? The thing is, this data will be different for different countries. As per Ookla, a network intelligence and insights company, in India, 5G page load times were 23-33% faster than 4G. Ookla tested performance on networks on platforms such as Facebook, Google, and YouTube. These are three commonly used platforms by millions of Indians. You can take a look at the results below.




ookla speedtest results

Ookla said, "India and Mexico had the slowest page load speeds for Facebook over 5G of any of the countries we looked at."

In a recent report, Opensignal said that median 5G download speeds have been dropping as the coverage and number of users increase. The telecom operators in India have almost covered the entire country with 5G, and now, work is ongoing to provide maximum coverage in all areas.

While 5G load speeds are faster, they aren't that fast as we hoped they would be. The applications such as YouTube, Facebook, and Google don't even require hundreds of Mbps of downlink to deliver a great experience. This proves that if India were able to match the network performance of countries such as UAE with 4G, the end consumer experience with common applications such as Facebook would have been better anyway.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

