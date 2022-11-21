5 Indian Space Films for Children to Watch on OTT

Films are more focused on entertainment, dance and song routines, rom-com, and high-intensity action. We hardly see a complete science fiction or space movie that may provide insight into the realm of stars, moons, and space. Of course, there are a few movies that cover some important issues and deliver social messages.

Here are 5 space movies that you can watch with your kids on OTT platforms:

1. The Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Nambi Narayan, a scientist in the Indian Space Research Organization, was accused of espionage but eventually cleared in this biographical play directed, produced, and written by R. Madhavan. While Madhavan portrays the title character, the narrative follows Nambi throughout his life, from his time as a Princeton University student through his time as a scientist before being accused of espionage.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Mission Mangal

The Mars Orbiter Mission, India's first interplanetary mission, served as the inspiration for Mission Mangal, which is based on the lives of ISRO scientists who participated in that mission. It featured an impressive ensemble cast that included Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari, and Nithya Menon. The film sheds light on how this group of Indian scientists employed DIY methods to successfully reach Mars on their first attempt while working on a very tight budget.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Cargo

It is a science fiction film with a tale that takes place on the spaceship Pushpak 634A and is full of philosophy and grim humour. A scientist named Prahastha is working on Post Death Transition services in this Vikrant Massey, and Shweta Tripathi film and a female astronaut is assisting Prahastha in recycling the dead for the next birth.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Antariksham 9000 kmph

This is Aditi Rao Hydari and Varun Tej-led science fiction and action film in Telugu. The film provides views into the lives and work of astronauts in orbit as well as what occurs when one of India's Mihira satellites loses contact with its primary space station.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. Tik Tik Tik

The blockbuster science fiction film Armageddon by Michael Bay served as its inspiration. The Tamil film depicts how a DSD team devises a strategy after learning that an asteroid will strike the planet in a week, threatening the lives of hundreds of people in Chennai.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar