Yettel Hungary Makes VoWiFi Service Available for All Users



Yettel Hungary announced on December 7 that its VoWiFi (Voice over WiFi) calling service is now available free of charge to its residential customers, previously available only to corporate (B2B) customers. Yettel users can now make/receive calls and SMS in buildings and interior rooms where the outdoor mobile signal is weak or non-existent, using available Wi-Fi internet.

Enhanced Indoor Connectivity

When mobile networks can't reach interiors due to building characteristics, such as thick walls, metal structures, or underground rooms, Yettel's VoWiFi service allows customers to use mobile services via an available Wi-Fi network, enhancing indoor network coverage.

Activation Simplified

Initially launched in March 2023 for business subscribers, Yettel VoWiFi is now accessible to a wider audience, including residential subscribers. To activate the service, Yettel subscribers need to send an activation SMS as the first step. In the second step, users must activate the service on a VoWiFi-capable mobile device through the settings.

Following these steps, in case of a weak or no mobile network signal, the device will automatically initiate and receive incoming calls, and handle SMS traffic via the Wi-Fi connection.

"We are in the midst of a network development investment worth tens of billions of forints, which not only increased the capacity of the nationally available 4G network to 2-3x the previous one, but also paved the way for the spread of 5G, which we currently provide to our customers on more than 700 base stations. Thanks to this comprehensive modernisation, in addition to increasingly advanced mobile internet access, we can also offer new capabilities to our customers, so the VoWiFi service can now be enjoyed by all our business and residential subscribers, said Yettel.

Seamless Network Integration

According to Yettel, VoWiFi seamlessly integrates with the traditional mobile network. Both VoLTE and VoWiFi, provided by the 4G mobile network, offer good voice quality. The transition between technologies remains smooth even during a call.

Device Compatibility

Among VoWiFi-capable devices on Yettel's network, the service currently supports Samsung devices released after the last quarter of 2022 and devices running Apple's iOS17 operating system.

Yettel said soon, the service will be available on newer Xiaomi, Nokia, Huawei, and Honor devices. 70 percent of the new mobile devices in Yettel's range are already VoWiFi-capable, and this proportion will continue to increase in the future.