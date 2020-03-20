Xiaomi MIUI 12 Update Rollout Schedule Leaked Online

Highlights MIUI 12 is expected to bring features like a more refined dark mode

The first MIUI 12 private beta builds will be released in September

The official public launch is scheduled for December 2020

As many Xiaomi smartphones are still receiving MIUI 11 in conjunction with Android 10, the Chinese manufacturer has already started preparing the next version of its proprietary interface. The new Update was confirmed by the company in January earlier this year. Shortly thereafter, taking into account the company’s history, a list brought up possible devices that can be updated with the interface. Now, it looks like MIUI 12 testing could begin next month. That’s because an image posted on the official Xiaomi forum brought a kind of system development schedule. The author of the post also said that the first private beta of MIUI 12 should be released in September, while the public rollout begins in October. Finally, the official launch is scheduled for December.

MIUI 12 Public Rollout Might Start in December 2020

However, it should be noted that the post was deleted minutes later, and the author was just an “MI moderator”. Hence, it is still too early to know if this is Xiaomi’s real timeline. The company also does not officially comment on the matter.

According to a Mi Community post titled “MIUI 12 Official and Update Schedule,” which has now been removed, the first MIUI 12 private beta builds will be released in September, followed by public beta builds starting in October. Lastly, the stable version is expected to begin deployment in December.

Anyway, everything indicates that the company should make an announcement next week involving the interface. This is because users in China noticed that it is no longer possible to register in the beta version of the MIUI interface. Upon entering the page, the only message reported is “not found”, with MIUI 12 being mentioned.

It is worth remembering that the new version of the interface should bring some important features, such as more refined dark mode, support for new screen formats, special navigation features, and much more.

Another report also suggests that the company would have prepared an event for the new version as early as next week, so we can expect relevant information from this new layer of customisation to be leaked in the coming months. As for MIUI 11, Xiaomi has managed to push the stable update to 28 smartphones in less than two months which is an incredible achievement.