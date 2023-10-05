WindTre Enables Wi-Fi Calling With Any Wi-Fi Network in Italy



Italian operator WindTre announced that its customers can now use Wi-Fi Calling with any Wi-Fi network in Italy, including those owned by other operators. WindTre said this allows customers to make and receive calls even in areas with poor or no mobile signal, enabling a stable and smooth experience without call interruptions.

What is Wi-Fi Calling?

Wi-Fi Calling is a feature that allows users to make and receive calls over a Wi-Fi network instead of a cellular network. This can be helpful in areas with poor cell service, such as basements, rural areas, or inside buildings with thick walls.

Prerequisites

The telco has stated that in order to use Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service, customers must possess a compatible smartphone and a WindTre mobile offer. VoWiFi calling is available to all consumer, professional, and business customers and is included at no additional cost with WindTre's Super Fibra, Super Fibra Professional, and WindTre Business plans.

Activating VoWiFi Service

To activate Wi-Fi Calling, customers need to go to their phone's settings menu and enable the feature. Once enabled, customers can make and receive calls over Wi-Fi by connecting to any available Wi-Fi network.

Availability of Wi-Fi Calling

WindTre has confirmed that its Wi-Fi Calling service is accessible across the entire national territory of Italy and does not require manual configurations on certified devices or the installation of any applications.

WindTre has also announced that the list of compatible smartphones supporting Wi-Fi Calling is available on its website and will be continuously updated.

This new feature from WindTre is a welcome addition for Italian customers who need to make and receive calls in areas with poor or no mobile signal.