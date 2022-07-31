WhatsApp is Trying to Solve a Big Problem of Users

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used social media applications in the entire world. Owned by Meta, the application has been downloaded billions of times. But there are still a lot of people who face issues with the application. After all, in the digital world, there are always bugs or other issues. WhatsApp is trying to solve a big problem of the users with a very intelligent solution. The social media application might bring a chatbot inside the app, which will answer several queries for the users. According to a WABetaInfo report, this new chatbot from WhatsApp is still in the development stages.

Thus, it would take quite some time from now for the chatbot to appear on the social media platform. So how will this chatbot solve queries? Let's find out.

WhatsApp Chatbot to Solve Queries This Way

Whatsapp's new chatbot will send users a notification of all the new features that make their way into the app. More than often, whenever the app is updated and new features are added, users don't really get to know them. It is a loss for both the parties - WhatsApp and the user. Along with this, the chatbot will also offer users information about the privacy and security related to the app.

But this chatbot from WhatsApp isn't being made for interactive purposes. WhatsApp users won't be able to send messages to the official chatbot account of WhatsApp. They will only be able to see the messages and notifications that this chatbot will send them. These messages from the chatbot will again be end-to-end encrypted to ensure that privacy is maintained.

This is not a very new or unique idea from WhatsApp. Major texting platforms such as Signal and Telegram have integrated such a feature into their app for the users.