WhatsApp Beta New Update Brings Disappearing Messages For Groups

The Facebook-owned platform WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through Google Play Beta Program. The new update has been rolled out for Android users and labelled as WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.21.8.7. In the new update, WhatsApp has rolled “Disappearing message” for groups. Read the article to the end for complete information regarding the new update.

WhatsApp Group Members Can Enable Disappearing Messages in Group Chats

In case you are not aware, disappearing messages is a feature that automatically deletes all the messages in a chat. When WhatsApp users enable the feature, the messages that are sent to the receiver as well as received are deleted after seven days. However, The Facebook-owned platform is also eyeing a future update where the possibility to set messages to be automatically deleted after 24 hours.

The information was tweeted by WABetaInfo nearly a month ago. Since WhatsApp disappearing messages are available for private and group chats, only group admins can enable disappearing messages. As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now rolling out the possibility to toggle disappearing messages from any group member. However, the group members will be able to toggle the feature if the administrator of the group has not restricted the possibility.

How to Restrict Group Members from Enabling Disappearing Message Feature?

All the group admins will get the option to restrict other members from enabling the disappearing message feature. WhatsApp has updated the ‘Edit Group Info’ tab to reflect the new changes. If you are a group member and want to prevent any other group member from enabling or disabling disappearing messages, set the ‘Edit Group Info’ to ‘only group Admins’ option.

WhatsApp Chat History Migration Between iOS and Android

WhatsApp rolls out multiple features to hoist the app experience for users. As we reported earlier, WhatsApp is working on cross-platform compatibility where users will get the option to migrate their chat history from Android to iOS platform and vice-versa. Not only this but, the Facebook-owned platform will allow users to access WhatsApp Web without an active internet connection on their devices. As of the release date, no official announcement has been made by WhatsApp.