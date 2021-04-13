WhatsApp Beta New Update Brings Disappearing Messages For Groups

WhatsApp is rolling out the possibility to toggle disappearing messages from any group member other than admins

By April 13th, 2021 AT 5:30 PM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    whatsapp-beta-disappearing-message-groups

    The Facebook-owned platform WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through Google Play Beta Program. The new update has been rolled out for Android users and labelled as WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.21.8.7. In the new update, WhatsApp has rolled “Disappearing message” for groups. Read the article to the end for complete information regarding the new update.

    WhatsApp Group Members Can Enable Disappearing Messages in Group Chats

    In case you are not aware, disappearing messages is a feature that automatically deletes all the messages in a chat. When WhatsApp users enable the feature, the messages that are sent to the receiver as well as received are deleted after seven days. However, The Facebook-owned platform is also eyeing a future update where the possibility to set messages to be automatically deleted after 24 hours.

    The information was tweeted by WABetaInfo nearly a month ago. Since WhatsApp disappearing messages are available for private and group chats, only group admins can enable disappearing messages. As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now rolling out the possibility to toggle disappearing messages from any group member. However, the group members will be able to toggle the feature if the administrator of the group has not restricted the possibility.

    How to Restrict Group Members from Enabling Disappearing Message Feature?

    All the group admins will get the option to restrict other members from enabling the disappearing message feature. WhatsApp has updated the ‘Edit Group Info’ tab to reflect the new changes. If you are a group member and want to prevent any other group member from enabling or disabling disappearing messages, set the ‘Edit Group Info’ to ‘only group Admins’ option.

    WhatsApp Chat History Migration Between iOS and Android

    WhatsApp rolls out multiple features to hoist the app experience for users. As we reported earlier, WhatsApp is working on cross-platform compatibility where users will get the option to migrate their chat history from Android to iOS platform and vice-versa. Not only this but, the Facebook-owned platform will allow users to access WhatsApp Web without an active internet connection on their devices. As of the release date, no official announcement has been made by WhatsApp.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Beta New Update Brings Disappearing Messages For Groups

    The Facebook-owned platform WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through Google Play Beta Program. The new update has been...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone GigaCube, the Perfect Alternative to Broadband Internet

    Vodafone launched its first commercial 5G network in the UK back in July 2019. Initially, the operator had rolled out...

    module-4-img

    iQOO 7 Series India Launch Confirmed For April 26

    iQOO is soon going to launch the iQOO 7 series in India. The company has confirmed the launch date of...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung’s Cheapest 5G Device For India Might Launch Below Rs 25,000

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea to Offer Better Customer Services With Google’s Business Messages

    module-4-img

    Indian Telecom Industry Understand the Future of IoT

    module-4-img

    OneWeb, Bharti Owned Company Signs MoU With Kazakhstan