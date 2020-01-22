Vodafone Launches Rs 558 Prepaid Recharge With 56 Days Validity and 168GB Data Benefit

Highlights Vodafone Rs 558 prepaid recharge comes with 56 days validity

The newly launched plan is currently available in few circles only

Vodafone is aggressively launching new plans to take on the competition

Following the footsteps of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone also introduced a Rs 558 prepaid recharge. Before the tariff revision, Vodafone used to offer a Rs 569 prepaid plan, but it has been removed by the telco in December. However, the same plan has made a comeback with reduced validity and price. Vodafone is shipping 3GB daily data with this plan and the validity is 56 days. In contrast, Airtel is also providing similar benefits with its Rs 558 recharge. Do make a note that the Rs 558 plan from Airtel is available across all the circles, but Vodafone’s plan is valid only in select circles at the moment. You can check out for the Rs 558 plan availability in your circle via My Vodafone app or the company’s website.

Vodafone Rs 558 Prepaid Plan Launched: Benefits Detailed

Vodafone is on a roll of late as we have seen the telco launching various new plans in recent times. Just a few days ago, Vodafone brought prepaid plans like Rs 99, Rs 997 and Rs 555, and now, it has launched a Rs 558 circle specific prepaid recharge. The Rs 555 prepaid plan from Vodafone offers all the basic benefits like unlimited voice calls, 3GB data per day and 100 SMSes per day for a period of 56 days. The overall data benefit of this prepaid plan is 168GB and it’s aimed at the heavy data users.

The telco already has a Rs 398 prepaid plan which offers the same benefits as Rs 558 plan, but the validity is just 28 days. So the Rs 398 and Rs 558 plans are for data-savvy users.

Before the latest tariff revision in December 2019, Vodafone used to offer a 3GB daily data plan priced at Rs 569. The validity of the plan used to be 84 days and it competed with the Rs 558 plan from Bharti Airtel which ships benefits for 82 days.

Vodafone Continues to Increase Overall Prepaid Tariff Portfolio

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio increased the prices of prepaid tariffs in December 2019. While the tariff hike is already a disappointment with an increase in prices by up to 40%, telcos have limited the total number of prepaid plans. For example, we now have less 15 prepaid plans in total from Reliance Jio, whereas the same number used to be over 30 before the revision. Reliance Jio seems to be not interested in launching new prepaid plans, but that’s not the case with Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone, in particular, has been coming up with new plans every now and then. Since the start of 2020, we have seen the company launching new plans like Rs 997, Rs 555, Rs 398, Rs 558 and Rs 99. Although these recharges are limited to select circles, the company is slowly expanding the reach. The Rs 555 prepaid recharge from Vodafone offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for 70 days. The Rs 997 plan, which is valid in only one circle right now, comes with the same benefits of Rs 555 plan, but for 180 days.

Bharti Airtel is also launching new plans with the latest one being the Rs 179 plan; This plan from Airtel offers 2GB data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. Besides, the plan also comes with Rs 2 lakh life insurance benefit. The company even came up with recharges like Rs 279, Rs 349, Rs 379 and Rs 558 to expand the offerings.