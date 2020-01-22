Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Pays a Visit to Geekbench With Snapdragon 865 and 8GB of RAM

Highlights The Redmi K30 series will soon launch in India

The Redmi K30 Pro will likely sport similar specs as the Redmi K30

Xiaomi is also rumoured to launch Redmi K30 as Poco F2 in India

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro will go official very soon as the phone has made its first appearance on a benchmarking portal. A few weeks ago, the Redmi K30 with Snapdragon 765G chipset went official in China, but the company did not reveal anything about the Redmi K30 Pro. The Redmi K30 Pro was earlier rumoured to come out in early March with the flagship chipset. And this launch timeline seems to be in the pipeline as the phone has now spotted on Geekbench. The Redmi K30 Pro with the flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset and 8GB of RAM has paid a visit to Geekbench. The phone has managed to achieve a single-core score of 903 and multi-core score of 3362. But these scores are on the lower side which probably is due to the usage of an underclocked version of Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro: What We Know So Far

The Redmi K30 Pro is one of the much-anticipated smartphones for 2020 thanks to the success of Redmi K20 Pro and even the Redmi K30 which went official last month. The Redmi K30 Pro is expected to ship with similar specs as the Redmi K30 5G, but we will see a different chipset. Because the Redmi K30 Pro is a flagship smartphone, the Redmi K30 Pro will feature the Qualcomm’s flagship SoC for 2020- the Snapdragon 865. We will see the Redmi K30 Pro featuring up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

As noted, the K30 Pro will likely come with similar specs as the Redmi K30. It may ship with a 120Hz IPS LCD display along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset might offer quad-camera setup with a 60MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor along with a telephoto, ultra-wide-angle and macro sensors. Other specs may include a bigger 4500mAh battery, 30W faster charging and eye-catchy design.

Will the Redmi K30 Pro Launch in India?

Xiaomi brought the Redmi K20 series to India last year including the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro. And the same will happen this year too. The Redmi K30 already received BIS certification in India, but we might see the company launching the 4G variant. The Redmi K30 Pro will also reach the Indian market as Xiaomi already confirmed it would launch multiple flagship devices this year in the Asian sub-continent.

The Redmi K20 Pro became the best-selling premium device in India. To recall, the device was launched back in July 2019 at a starting price of Rs 27,999. Back then, it was the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 855 chipset. The Redmi K30 Pro will also carry the legacy forward with affordable pricing.

In other news, Xiaomi said that it would bring more Mi branded devices to the Indian market this year. For example, we will see the Mi Note 10 with 108MP Penta-camera setup launching very soon in India, followed by other Mi devices as well. There are significant chances that Xiaomi may even launch the Mi 10 series in India to make a mark in the premium smartphone segment. The Xiaomi Mi 10 series will likely go official in the second week of February in China. The Chinese brand may showcase the devices at the MWC 2020 tech show in Berlin next month before bringing it to the Indian market.