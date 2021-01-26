Vodafone Idea Now Offering 50GB Bonus Data, Check Details

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering users bonus data with its Rs 2,595 prepaid plan. But the offer is only available for users recharging through the mobile app of the telco. Users recharging through the website of the telco will get standard benefits that come with the plan. The Rs 2,595 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 1 year and is also the telco’s most expensive prepaid offering. It is now offering 50GB bonus data to the users. Keep reading ahead to find out more about the offer and how you can get it as well.

50GB Bonus Data for Vi Users Recharging With Rs 2,595 Plan

In the Rs 2,595 plan details on the mobile app, it can be seen that ‘Extra 50GB’ data is being offered to the users for now. This 50GB data will be valid to use until the plan’s expiry, which is 365 days. Vodafone Idea has not detailed for how long this benefit will stay, but it is expected that it is a limited time offer. So if you were planning to get this plan, don’t wait any longer because now you can 50GB extra data with this plan.

Let’s look at the standard benefits of the Rs 2,595 plan from Vodafone Idea. The Rs 2,595 plan offers users 2GB daily fair usage policy (FUP) data and truly unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMS/day. Users also get an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of ZEE5 Premium for one year. As mentioned above, the validity of this plan is 365 days (1-year).

Normally, users got a total of 730GB data with this plan. But with the bonus data, now the users will get 780GB data with the Rs 2,595 plan. As mentioned above, this offer is not applicable for users trying to recharge from the telco’s website. It is an app exclusive offer.

More benefits are included with the plan, such as free access to Vi Movies & TV Classic. It contains multiple movies, Live TV channels, and more. Then this plan is also coupled with the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer. With this offer, users can utilise their leftover data from the week (Monday to Friday), and use it on the weekend (Saturday to Sunday).

Overall, with the 50GB bonus data, Weekend Data Rollover offer, and one-year subscription of ZEE5 Premium makes this plan an excellent option for the users at the moment. Would you subscribe to this plan? Let us know in the comments section below.