Vodafone Idea and Google Will Provide Info About Food and Night Shelters to 2G Users

Highlights 2G Subscribers can call on 000-800-9191-000 to know about food and night shelters

The new feature is just available in Hindi and English Language

If the users want to change location, they can press 3 button on the keypad

Since the government of India has imposed 21 days lockdown to stop the spreading of COVID-19, millions of people who belongs to the category of migrant workers and daily wage earners are facing difficulty to find shelter and food. To ensure that such people don’t face any trouble, Vodafone Idea has teamed up with Google to provide information about food and night shelter to 2G prepaid subscribers across the nation. Google unveiled the new initiative through a Twitter post and 2G users can get information about food and night shelter in their nearest location.

Procedure to Avail the Feature

Vodafone Idea has introduced a phone line along with Google Assistant for its 2G users and phone customers. Both Vodafone and Idea users have to call on 000-800-9191-000. Once the call gets connected, they have to ask for food shelters/night shelters as per their need which will be followed by stating their respective cities. Once, the users mention their respective cities, they will be provided with all the food and night shelters that are operational nearby. Currently, Google has stated that users will be able to communicate in just English and Hindi language. However, the feature will be available in multiple languages soon. Users calling to know about the food and night shelter must note that Google will automatically detect their current location. However, if the user wants to change the location, they can press 3 button on the keypad.

Vodafone Idea Extended Prepaid Validity of 100 Million Subscribers

To ensure that subscribers are connected under challenging times, Vodafone Idea has increased the validity of prepaid plans of nearly 100 million prepaid subscribers until April 17, 2020. Not only this, for seamless connectivity, Vodafone Idea has also credited Rs 10 talk time credit in the accounts of migrant workers and daily wage earners to keep them connected with their loved ones amid the precautionary lockdown period. Vodafone Idea has been doing its part to ensure that subscribers don’t get difficulty to be connected with their family in difficult times. Also, Vodafone Idea, along with other telecom operators, has urged the government to offer a loan which would be used to provide offers and benefits to subscribers in the lockdown period.