Vodafone Idea Gets a New Executive Vice President for Technology Operations

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has just appointed Sanjay Jolly as the new Executive Vice President (EVP) for the company. The third-largest telecom operator of the country has confirmed the same via a LinkedIn post.

Vi said that Jolly is a seasoned professional who has worked a lot and has knowledge and experience of leading customer operations on a large scale. The telco backs Jolly to manage the technology, network rollout, and transformation programs efficiently.

It is worth noting that just a few days back, Vodafone Idea also brought in Reema Jain as the new Chief Digital Officer of the company.

Ex-Jio’s Executive Joins Vodafone Idea

For the unaware, as per an ET Telecom report, just a few days back, an ex-executive from Reliance Jio, Tanuja Raj Pradhan, had joined Vodafone Idea (Vi) as the head of the customers’ insights in marketing.

The fresh hirings and a change in management might work for Vodafone Idea (Vi) in the short-term. One of the biggest positives for Vi in recent times was the customer addition in the month of February 2021. The last time Vi had seen customer additions in a single month was October 2019.

While many new names were added to the company’s portfolio, several old executives had also left the telco in the last few months. A few of the people that left the company recently include former legal head Kumar Das, ex-CTO Vishant Vora, and ex-brand officer, Kavita Nair.

Later on, Jagbir Sing was appointed as the new CTO of the company. Right now, almost every investor and fan of the company is waiting for it release the quarter fourth results. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have already done so.

For the quarter ending December 31, 2020, Vi had 269.8 million subscribers under its belt. The quarter four results will give everyone a hint on whether the telco lost or added customers in March 2021.