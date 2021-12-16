Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666, Rs 699 Plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has brought four new prepaid plans for its users — Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666, and Rs 699. These plans are already live on the website, and mobile app of the telco and users can start recharging without any delays. The Rs 155 and Rs 239 plans will give a lot of respite to the users looking for decent plans from Vi under Rs 250. After the tariff hikes, all of the popular low-end plans became expensive, and users were left with very little to choose from. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of the new prepaid plans from Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666, and Rs 699 Prepaid Plans Benefits Detailed

The new Rs 155 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea (Vi) comes with service validity of 24 days and offers 1GB of data along with unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS.

With the Rs 239 prepaid plan from Vi, users get 24 days of service validity but with 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.

The next newly introduced plan from Vodafone Idea comes for Rs 666. This plan offers users unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day along with Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights offer. The Rs 666 plan from Vi carries a service validity of 77 days and also comes with free access to Vi Movies & TV VIP.

Lastly, the Rs 699 plan recently introduced by Vodafone Idea comes with service validity of 56 days but offers users 3GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling 100 SMS/day. The same additional offers such as Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights come bundled with this plan as well. Further, there is access to Vi Movies & TV VIP for the users.

With these plans coming to life, some of the other plans around the same price range might see another round of tariff hikes.