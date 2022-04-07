Vivo Y21G Launched in India Starting at Rs 13990: Check Complete Specifications

Vivo has just launched the Y21G in India, starting at Rs 13,990. It is a budget smartphone meant for users looking for an affordable 4G smartphone with decent specifications. The device is powered by a MediaTek processor and supports virtual RAM expansion. It has a dual-camera setup at the rear and a big battery that can run all day on a single charge. Let’s take a look at the complete specifications of the Vivo Y21G in India.

Vivo Y21G Specifications in India

The Vivo Y21G comes with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with support for HD+ resolution. At the front, there’s a waterdrop notch housing the selfie camera. It is powered by the MediaTek MT6769 processor and is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. As mentioned, users can expand the RAM virtually by up to 1GB.

The Vivo Y21G comes with a dual-camera setup at the rear paired with an LED flash. There’s a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calling, there’s an 8MP sensor at the front. Note that the camera of the smartphone supports Super Macro, HDR, and personalised Portrait Mode.

There’s a 5000mAh battery inside the smartphone with support for 18W fast-charging via a Type-C port. A key highlight of the device is that it will run on FunTouchOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. For additional security, there’s a fingerprint sensor mounted at the side of the device.

Vivo Y21G Price in India

The Vivo Y21G is only available in a single memory variant in India — 4GB+64GB for Rs 13,990. It will be available starting today via the official online store of Vivo India and partner retail stores across the country. Users can get the device in two different colour options — Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue. Let us know what you feel about the device in the comments section below.