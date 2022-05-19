Vi Onboards Shailendra Singh, Former Airtel CEO UP & West as Operations Director

Vodafone Idea, the third-largest telecom operator has hired Shailendra Singh as the new ‘Operations Director’ for the company. The company said that Singh has extensive experience in “business strategy, driving successful P/L outcomes, Product marketing and leading large teams across varied geographies”.

From the LinkedIn profile of Shailendra Singh, it can be noted that he has worked quite extensively in Bharti Airtel. Singh started in Airtel back in November 1997 and had worked in various roles in the company before moving on to take up the role of ‘Vice President Operations’ in Airtel. Post that, Singh became the CEO of Bharti Airtel for handling specifically the broadband and fixed-line business in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.

For the first time around, Singh worked in Airtel for 11 years and 6 months. After leaving Airtel, Singh took up the role of ‘Head Mobile Business’ in Tata Teleservices and was with the company for 6 years and 11 months before joining Airtel back in March 2016 as the Chief Executive Officer for UP (Uttar Pradesh) and West.

After all this extensive experience, Singh has decided to join Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) as the Operations Director.

Shailendra Singh Educational Background

Shailendra Singh got his Bachelor’s degree from the Kirori Mal College, Delhi University in 1986. He then completed his masters from Delhi School of Economics, Delhi University in 1988. Fast forward to 2005, Singh completed ‘Management Program, Finance for Non-Finance Managers’ from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta.

This list doesn’t end here. In 2007, Singh completed the ‘Executive Management Program and Creative Leadership’ at the Center of Leadership (CL), Singapore. Then, a decade later, in 2017, Singh again took an Executive Management Program from Babson College, Boston.

It is quite obvious that Shailendra Singh is an experienced man for the job and has a lot to bring to the table for Vodafone Idea.