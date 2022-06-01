Vi Launches Vi Ads, an AI/ML Based Ad-Tech Platform, to Help With Revenue Growth

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has rolled out an AI/ML-based ad-tech platform for capitalising on the multi-billion dollar advertising industry in India. The digital revolution in the country driven by cheap data has led to significant growth and innovation in the ad-tech industry. This has increased the volume of investments in the industry.

Vi’s ad-tech platform will be called “Vi Ads”. It is focused on giving marketers a programmatic media buying platform that is cutting edge and ROI focused.

Vi Ads to Allow Marketers to Engage With Telco’s 243 Million Subscribers

Vi Ads will enable marketers to engage with the over 243 million subscribers that Vodafone Idea has. Marketers will be able to get the reach and access to multiple digital media platforms owned by Vi, including Vi Movies & TV app and Vi app, along with traditional channels such as IVR calls and SMS.

A key differentiator for Vi Ads is that the platform will be media agnostic and empower the marketers in engaging with Vi users on external publishers and media channel partners of Vi Ads.

With Vi Ads, marketers will have complete control over the campaigns that they are running through the self-serve interface of the platform. Marketers will be easily able to track campaign performance and access campaign insights.

Vi Ads will cater to advertisers looking to generate leads, drive traffic, or drive sales. The platform offers marketers a combination of advanced features which are easy to execute and will attract large agencies and SMEs in the country.

The digital AdEx has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 27% in the last decade. With Vi Ads, Vodafone Idea is trying to tap into additional revenues.

Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi, said that Vi Ads will address two of the biggest challenges for marketers today, which are getting access to authentic insights and enhanced reach.