Vi’s 5G Launch Timeline Confirmed, What You Should Know

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has given us a brief timeline of its 5G launch. This would mark as huge event for the Indian telecom industry, as Jio and Airtel will finally have competition in the 5G segment. Vodafone Idea recently confirmed that it will start with launching 5G in Mumbai in March 2025, which is just a month from here. Then, in the following month, which will be the first month of Q1 FY26, April 2025, Vi will launch 5G in multiple cities including Delhi, Bangalore, Chandigarh, and Patna.









It will be interesting if Vi follows the strategy of Airtel and Jio and offers 5G at no additional cost with its 2GB daily data plans. That would help the telco in amping up its ARPU (average revenue per user) from mobile services. It is worth noting here that the telco has already deployed 5G in several circles in both the 3.5 GHz (C-band) and the 26 GHz (mmWave band) for meeting the minimum rollout obligations (MRO) set by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Vi, on its website has said that to experience 5G, users can go to these points - Pune (Shivaji Nagar, Maharashtra), India Gate/Pragati Maidan in Delhi, Perungudi and Nesapakkam area of Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Kot kalan area in Jalandhar, Punjab.

In another webpage hidden deep inside the website, Vi has laid out the terms and conditions for users who want to experience its 5G. Take a look at those details in the article linked below.

Unlike its competitors, Vi had no rush to deploy 5G. In fact, the company has now time and again said that a late deployment is in fact beneficial. The telco has waited the technology environment to mature further before the deployment of 5G. One of the best use cases of 5G in India currently is FWA (Fixed Wireless Access).