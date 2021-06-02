Verizon Launches Largest 5G Upgrade Campaign

Verizon is launching a plethora of campaigns and deals to lure consumers and small businesses into adopting the 5G network, devices and plans

By June 2nd, 2021 AT 4:08 PM
    Verizon 5G Campaign

    5G network is the most promising technology in the recent period that has opened the doors of innovation and growth for multiple industries. To accelerate the adoption of the 5G network, the American multinational company Verizon is launching a plethora of campaigns and deals to lure consumers and small businesses into adopting the 5G network, devices and plans. The plan by Verizon is dubbed to be the biggest 5G upgrade campaign ever that is eligible with iPhone 12 series and Samsung Galaxy S21 5G devices. Verizon offers 5G mmWave in part of 75 cities, 13 airports and multiple venues, including Dynamic Spectrum sharing based availability for 230+ million people in nearly 2,700 cities.

    Verizon is Offering Multiple Benefits to Customers

    Customers get credit up to $700 and $800 while purchasing iPhone and Andriod devices, respectively. However, the requirement for device credit will be opting for one of Verizon’s unlimited plans. For all the customers who will hop in the bubble, they will qualify for a $300 prepaid Mastercard. The offering will defray the termination fees from other wireless providers. To accompany and promote small business, the device credits will be the same, and a numerical transfer will lead to a $300 credit to the customer’s bill.

    The current promotional offering by Verizon is similar to the previous offering that was started in April. In the previous offering, Verizon was offering promotional credit of up to $700 and $800 for iPhones and Andriod devices, respectively. Also, if customers were porting in a number, the entity was providing an e-gift card of either $200 for Androids and $300 for iPhones. If customers activate a new line of service from Verizon, they can reap the benefits of a buy-one-get-one deal with up to $1,000 off a new device.

    Verizon is Focusing on Entertainment Options for New 5G Subscribers

    Renowned entities Gartner and Strategy Analytics have predicted growth for smartphones this year. Since smartphone witnessed a decline of nearly 10% in sales, this year, it will witness growth in double-digits. Verizon is focusing on its content and entertainment offerings for new unlimited 5G subscribers. The entity is offering six or more months of free Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass to existing and new customers.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

