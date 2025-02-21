Turkcell Conducts Fiber Fingerprint Intelligent ODN Trial

The trial showcases advanced network visibility, fault detection, and automated topology management, paving the way for intelligent Optical Distribution Network (ODN) infrastructure.

Highlights

  • First European trial of ZTE’s Fiber Fingerprint intelligent ODN solution by Turkcell.
  • Overcomes traditional ODN limitations by enabling real-time monitoring and restoration.
  • Future plans include refining algorithms and expanding deployment across wider applications.

Turkiye's telecom operator Turkcell has conducted what it calls the first European trial of the "Fiber Fingerprint" intelligent Optical Distribution Network (ODN) solution, supplied by ZTE. The trial, deployed at Turkcell Kartal Plaza, showcased an approach to enhancing network visibility, fault detection, and automated topology management, according to the official release.

Challenges in Traditional ODNs

The operator explained that, traditionally, optical access ODN networks have functioned as passive "dark" pipelines, presenting ongoing challenges in resource updates, fault detection, and proactive assessment of optical path quality. ZTE's "Fiber Fingerprint" intelligent ODN solution overcomes these limitations by enabling accurate identification of optical splitter port statuses, intelligent restoration of network topology, and precise detection and localization of optical path quality issues and faults.

The trial was designed to address practical network challenges, ensuring that the "Fiber Fingerprint" intelligent ODN solution delivers tangible benefits in live deployments.

ZTE's Fiber Fingerprint platform is designed to help fibre operators visualise optical distribution networks (ODNs), using smart optical splitters, line cards and software algorithms to provide detailed network topology monitoring, according to the official release.

Key Benefits of the Successful Trial

Turkcell's Chief Network Technologies Officer said, "The successful trial of the Fiber Fingerprint solution signifies a pivotal advancement in our efforts to transform the Optical Distribution Network (ODN) infrastructure into a more intelligent and reliable system. This innovation addresses longstanding challenges in network management while paving the way for a future characterized by seamless connectivity."

Moving forward, Turkcell and ZTE stated that they will continue refining algorithms to improve system performance, expand the Fiber Fingerprint solution to wider applications, and accelerate the seamless integration of advanced digital intelligence into ODN infrastructure.

