Proximus Group Partners with AWS to Modernise Cloud and Expand AI Capabilities



Belgium-based Proximus Group has signed a multi-year agreement with cloud infrastructure provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) to modernise its global cloud infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. The partnership will leverage AWS's portfolio of services, including cloud and generative AI solutions, to enhance Proximus' digital communications, digital identity, and connectivity services.

Unifying Data Ecosystems

As part of its modernisation efforts, Proximus will unify data ecosystems across its core products—Connect, Engage, and Protect—improving accessibility, analytics, and regulatory compliance. The company will also streamline its Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and digital identity solutions using AI and machine learning (AI/ML) to boost scalability and cost efficiency. Additionally, Proximus is shifting to a hybrid cloud network to optimise costs and drive global expansion.

Investing in Cloud Training

To support these initiatives, the company is investing in employee cloud training and certification programs, Proximus Group announced on Friday, February 21. It has also deployed Amazon Bedrock, AWS's managed service for foundation models, to enhance its AI capabilities.

Amazon Bedrock for AI

Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that provides access to foundation models from AI companies such as AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Cohere, Luma AI, Meta, Mistral AI, Poolside (coming soon), Stability AI, and Amazon through a single API.

Expanding SaaS Offerings

Proximus stated that it has already developed Roubot, a customer-facing chatbot powered by Amazon Bedrock. Additionally, the company recently joined the AWS ISV Accelerate Program and plans to expand its software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings through the AWS Partner Network and AWS Marketplace.

"By strengthening our collaboration, we aim to enhance our cloud capabilities and position Proximus Global for future growth and innovation. We will accelerate our innovation initiatives, particularly using AWS AI, ML and generative AI solutions, continuing to build on our existing success with Protect and Engage capabilities," said Guillaume Boutin, Chief Executive Officer of the Proximus Group.