TRAI Completes 25 Years, COAI and Other Industry Member Send Congratulations

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has completed 25 years today. The regulatory body has played a key role in the development of India’s telecom industry. Whether it was 2G, 3G, 4G, or now 5G, TRAI’s inputs have made a major impact on the growth of India’s telecom sector.

Upon the special occasion, industry members, including COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India) and DIPA (Digital Infrastructure Providers Association), have congratulated the regulatory body for completing 25 years.

COAI Congratulates TRAI

Lt. Gen. Dr SP Kochhar, Director General, COAI, congratulated TRAI on completing 25 years of service and growth of the sector, which is integral to India’s path of Digital India vision.

“In the last couple of years, TRAI has worked closely with the Government of India and service providers to create an ecosystem which is crucial, especially today as the industry readies to usher in 5G to catalyze the digital economy. We will continue to work in alignment with TRAI and hopefully put up suggestions and recommendations which are beneficial for the sector. We are thankful to TRAI for their exceptional work until now, appreciate their hard work done for the sector, and look forward to many more fruitful years of working together.”

DIPA Congratulates TRAI

Mr T.R. Dua, Director General, DIPA, also congratulated TRAI and said that much has changed over the last two and half decades since TRAI came into existence. When TRAI started in 1997, India had over 14.5 million mobile connections. However, today, there are over 1.17 billion subscribers to telecom services.

Mr Dua said that “On behalf of DIPA and its members, I take this opportunity to congratulate all the employees of TRAI, past and present, and wish them greater glory in the years to come.”

TRAI further has a major role to play ahead in the growth of the telecom sector with emerging technologies such as 5G and 6G in the future.