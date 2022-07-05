Telecom Sector Skill Council Partners Britco & Bridco to Open New Centers

The Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) has partnered with the skill-based organisation Britco and Bridco to open up new examination centers in Hyderabad, Delhi and Guwahati. Under this partnership, the focus will also be on offering special telecom courses to college and school students. By studying and passing these courses, the students get an opportunity to open up their own business or get employment in reputed organisations, as all the objectives of the courses are in line with the NEP-2020.

The new curriculum is made with an emphasis on delivering knowledge about advanced technologies, which will raise the potential of the students in grabbing employment opportunities in different sectors.

Mr Arvind Bali, CEO of TSSC, said students not only need proper training and skillsets, but they also need proper certification and recognition to grow ahead in life.

Bali added that about 8.5% of the GDP comes from the telecom sector, and thus it is the need of the hour to train the workforce in telecom. The partnership with Britco and Bridco will help India in skilling the youth and building a robust ecosystem of handset repairers and related services.

India Needs 4 to 5 Lakh Service Engineers Just to Maintain Current Volume of Smartphones

The number of mobile subscribers in India was 1.2 billion in 2021 (as per Deloitte’s 2022 TMT Predictions), out of which 750 million subscribers were smartphone users. TSSC said that one engineer can handle about 3000 devices annually. Thus, for the current number of devices, India needs four to five lakh service engineers. As the number of devices increases, the need for service engineers will grow further.

With new technologies such as 5G, AI, ML and more coming to India, the need for trained professionals in the telecom will certainly skyrocket. Currently, there’s a lack of trained professionals in the sector, and TSSC aims to bridge that gap.