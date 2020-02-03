Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Available at Rs 4,999 for Existing Users

Highlights Tata Sky Binge+ STB is priced at Rs 5,999 for new customers

Existing Tata Sky users can avail the box for Rs 4,999 only

The Rs 1,000 will be provided as Cashback instead of instant discount

Tata Sky has finally introduced an upgrade offer for its Android TV Binge+ Set-Top Box. Last month, Tata Sky joined the likes of Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV to offer an Android TV-based STB to the users. But the Tata Sky Binge+ is priced on the higher side at Rs 5,999. Also, the DTH operator did not introduce any upgrade offer for the existing Tata Sky users. As part of its new upgrade offer introduced on January 31, existing Tata Sky users with an SD or HD connection can get the Tata Sky Binge+ at Rs 4,999. However, the Rs 1,000 discount is not an instant one as the amount will be provided in the form of cashback. The Rs 1,000 cashback will be credited to user’s Tata Sky account which can be used to pay monthly bills.

Tata Sky Binge+ Upgrade Offer Finally Introduced

Being a premium DTH operator, Tata Sky did not allow users to avail any upgrade offers on the Binge+ Set-Top Box. However, that has changed now as several Tata Sky subscribers expressed disappointment over the lack of an upgrade offer. Existing Tata Sky Standard Definition (SD) and High Definition (HD) Set-Top Box users can avail a Binge+ STB at Rs 4,999 which is Rs 1,000 less than the new connection price of Rs 5,999.

However, there is one major thing to note. The Rs 1,000 off will not be provided as an instant discount, instead, Tata Sky will credit it as cashback amount. Here’s how it actually works. Existing Tata Sky users will have to purchase the Binge+ STB at Rs 5,999 and after 24 hours of installation, Rs 1,000 cashback will be credited to the user’s account. This amount can be used to pay monthly channel pack bills.

Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV Have Attractive Upgrade Offers

Clearly, Tata Sky’s upgrade offer is not on the competitive side. For the unaware, Airtel Digital TV is currently offering its Android TV-based Xstream Box at just Rs 2,249 for existing SD and HD STB box users. On the other hand, Dish TV is also running an upgrade offer as part of which the existing users can get a Dish SMRT Hub at Rs 2,499. Both the Airtel Xstream Box and Dish SMRT Hub are priced at Rs 3,999 for new customers. As noted, Tata Sky Binge+ costs Rs 5,999 for new users and it ships with one month of free Binge subscription worth Rs 249.