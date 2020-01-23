Tata Sky Broadband and BSNL Both Offer 100 Mbps Plans But Only One Has Unlimited Data

Highlights Tata Sky broadband has both unlimited and fixed GB plans

BSNL broadband has daily data or monthly data options

Both service providers offer speeds up to 100 Mbps

If there is one industry which was filled with multiple changes, launches and offers last year, then it was the wired broadband industry in India. In the run-up to the launch of Reliance Jio’s FTTH service, all the other broadband service providers also geared up and launched their own attractive offerings for the public. As a result, now we have an industry full of flourishing new plans and the consumers have a lot of options to choose from. While there are some popular names out there like Bharti Airtel, ACT Fibernet and of course, JioFiber, there are also other entities like BSNL Broadband and Tata Sky broadband which a lot of the people might be forgetting about. BSNL broadband happens to be the largest broadband service provider in India with the most massive network, whereas Tata Sky broadband is a new entrant in the industry with operations in select cities. However, Tata Sky broadband is shipping plans up to 100 Mbps speed and has recently revised its broadband portfolio. BSNL broadband is also offering plans with speeds up to 100 Mbps. But, there are some differences between these two broadband operators which you must know. Read ahead to find out about them.

Unlimited Data Option Only Available With Tata Sky Broadband

The prime difference between BSNL broadband plans and Tata Sky broadband plans is the unlimited data tag. Out of these two operators, although BSNL has data plans which will make sure that you will not run out of data, but still the operator does not have truly unlimited plans for its subscribers. On the other hand, with Tata Sky broadband, you will get multiple speed options even in the unlimited plans section. This is what sets these two operators apart. Let us compare the various price ranges of Tata Sky broadband plan and BSNL broadband.

Tata Sky and BSNL Broadband 100 Mbps Plans

When it comes to 100 Mbps broadband plans by Tata Sky broadband, under the unlimited data tag, subscribers will be able to get an unlimited data broadband plan for Rs 1,100 per month. However, the 100 Mbps broadband plans under BSNL broadband or BharatFibre category only start at Rs 1,277 per month. Under this plan, the subscribers would be able to enjoy speeds of up to 100 Mbps, and the data offering would be 750GB per month. The speed would be throttled down to 2 Mbps after FUP usage. There would also be unlimited calling benefit which is not present in Tata Sky broadband plans.

Tata Sky broadband also ships plans with fixed data as well. Under these fixed GB plans, if the subscribers want to have a 100 Mbps plan, then they could go for the Rs 900 plan. This plan ships 250GB of data per month and 100 Mbps speed to the subscribers. For Rs 100, the subscribers also get the Rs 1,000 broadband plan which is offering 500GB data per month with the same 100 Mbps speed.

BSNL Broadband Plans Offer Daily Data FUP

The advantage of a BSNL broadband connection, however, is that you will get free calling benefits as well, meaning that subscribers can make unlimited calls. Also, when it comes to other plan options, BSNL broadband subscribers have various options like in the lower rungs, the subscribers can also opt for the 50 Mbps speed plan for Rs 749 plan which offers 300GB data per month. BSNL Broadband is also the only broadband service provider which offers daily data plans. For the subscribers, who can make do with daily FUP, the BSNL broadband plans might prove to be more affordable.