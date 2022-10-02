STL Launches India’s First Multicore Fibre and Cable

Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL), a leading integrator of digital networks, has launched India's first Multicore Fibre and cable. As per STL, this breakthrough innovation will change the digital landscape of India.

This has been conceptualised and developed indigenously at STL’s Centre of Excellence in Maharashtra with top interdisciplinary R&D experts. STL’s Multiverse leverages Space Division Multiplexing to gain 4X transmission capacity per fibre, within the same diameter.

Speaking at the launch, Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said: “I am excited to see this optical fibre innovation from a homegrown company. STL’s Multiverse fibre and cable will enable 4X capacity and play a vital role in 5G scale-up. I wish STL all the very best for their efforts towards supporting network build-outs.”

STL Multiverse offers features that can revolutionize connectivity for network builders:

High capacity per 5G cell site - It's now possible to connect multiple radio heads through a single Multicore fibre and reduce the cabling footprint for 5G networks

Quad-core fibre connectivity in data centres - Today, the most advanced fibre cables have ~ 7000 cores. This advancement takes it up to ~28000 cores, thereby powering connectivity for warehouse-scale computing

Quantum communication feasibility - The growth of quantum communication is expected to support the co-existence of quantum communication and telecommunication channels. Multicore fibre offers exciting possibilities in this emerging area.

Carbon footprint reduction - This greenest-ever optical fibre reduces cable surface area by ~75% and plastic in the ground by ~10%

Commenting on the launch, Dr Badri Gomatam, CTO, STL, said, “We have been doing deep research on optical fibre for over 15 years. In the last three years, we have been able to excel in Multicore technology and indigenously developed this product. We are proud to be the first in India to launch this. STL’s Multiverse will revolutionize 5G and data center connectivity, actualise quantum computing at scale and make the internet greener.”