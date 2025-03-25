Samsung Faces USD 601 Million Tax Demand Over Telecom Equipment Sold to Reliance Jio: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

Samsung Faces Major Tax Dispute in India Over Misclassification of Telecom Equipment Imports.

Highlights

  • The dispute revolves around Remote Radio Head, a key 4G telecom component.
  • Customs officials claim Samsung misclassified imports to avoid 10-20 percent tariffs.
  • Seven senior Samsung executives, including the India network division VP and CFO, face additional USD 81 million in fines.

Follow Us

Samsung Faces USD 601 Million Tax Demand Over Telecom Equipment Sold to Reliance Jio: Report
The Indian government has ordered Samsung and its executives in the country to pay USD 601 million in back taxes and penalties for allegedly misclassifying telecom equipment imports to evade tariffs, a government order reviewed by Reuters revealed. Samsung imported and sold these items to Mukesh Ambani's telecom company, Reliance Jio.

Investigation into Samsung

According to the report, the investigation into Samsung commenced in 2021 when tax inspectors raided its offices in Mumbai, the financial capital, and Gurugram near New Delhi. During the search, they seized documents, emails, and electronic devices. Subsequently, top executives were interrogated.




Remote Radio Head

The dispute centers on Samsung's imports of Remote Radio Head, a key component in 4G telecom networks. From 2018 to 2021, the company imported USD 784 million worth of these units from Korea and Vietnam without paying duties, arguing they were exempt. However, customs authorities determined the component attracted tariffs of 10-20 percent and accused Samsung of knowingly submitting false documentation.

According to the report, Samsung pushed India's tax authority to drop the scrutiny, saying the component did not attract tariffs and officials had known its classification practice for years. But customs authorities disagreed.

The component fitted on telecoms towers transmits signals and is subject to a tariff, the government said according to the report, though Samsung disagreed on how it functions.

Samsung's Defense

Samsung vehemently defended its classification, backing its case with four expert opinions, saying the component did not perform the functions of a transceiver and could be imported without any duty, the report quoted the tax order.

Government's Counterclaims

As counter evidence, tax officials cited 2020 letters from Samsung to the Indian government describing the component as a transceiver, which the government said is "a device which transmits" signals.

Samsung "was very much aware about the right classification of the impugned goods," the tax commissioner added, according to the report.

Samsung has been reportedly directed to pay Rs 44.6 billion (USD 520 million) in taxes and penalties, while seven senior executives, including its India network division vice president and CFO, face additional fines totalling USD 81 million.

Samsung Violated Indian Laws

Samsung "violated" Indian laws and "knowingly and intentionally presented false documents before the customs authority for clearance", Sonal Bajaj, a commissioner of customs, said in the order, as per the report.

Investigators found that Samsung "transgressed all business ethics and industry practices or standards in order to achieve their sole motive of maximising their profit by defrauding the government exchequer," Bajaj reportedly added.

"The issue involves the interpretation of classification of goods by customs," Samsung said in a statement, adding that it complied with Indian laws. "We are assessing legal options to ensure our rights are fully protected," the report added.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : M56 with Exynos 1580 has gone live on Samsung India website. It remains to be seen 5000…

BSNL to Transition from 4G to 5G in Three to…

TheAndroidFreak :

That doesn't work your way. Revenue based they have identified some spots and they are installing 1L sites according to…

BSNL to Transition from 4G to 5G in Three to…

TheAndroidFreak :

Now, not buying that lol. Fixed OnePlus Nord 4.

Airtel FWA, Jio Focus on AI, FWA and 6G, Vodafone…

TheAndroidFreak :

So basically he has only 2CA.

BSNL to Transition from 4G to 5G in Three to…

Rahul Yadav :

I don't understand if they didn't have proper 4g Network in your location why they shutdown 3G. Here at my…

BSNL to Transition from 4G to 5G in Three to…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments