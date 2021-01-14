Samsung Galaxy A32 5G With 48MP Quad-Camera Setup and 5,000mAh Battery Launched

January 14th, 2021
    Samsung has just launched the Galaxy A32, a budget-friendly 5G smartphone for the European market. It is worth noting that till date this smartphone is the cheapest 5G offering from the South Korean tech giant in Europe. The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has a massive battery and will come with a quad-camera setup at the rear. Talking about the design and body of the device, there are thick bezels on the top and the side while the chin of the screen is even thicker. The device has been launched in two different RAM and storage options by Samsung. Read ahead to find out more about the specifications and price of the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.

    Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display. The device will be run by an octa-core chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, and the chipsets will be different depending on the region the smartphone is sold on. There Galaxy A32 5G has up to 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card.

    In the camera department, the device features a quad-camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor at the rear is a 48MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For clicking selfies and video calls, there is a 13MP sensor at the front. The Galaxy A32 5G features a teardrop notch at the front which houses the selfie camera.

    Connectivity options of the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a Type-C USB port for charging. The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G ships with a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast-charging technology.

    For additional security, there is a fingerprint sensor mounted at the side of the device. Further, in the sound department, the device supports Dolby Atmos Technology, Dolby Digital, and Dolby Digital Plus. The Galaxy A32 5G weighs 206 grams and measures 164.2×76.1×9.1mm.

    Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Price

    The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has launched in two different variants. The base variant with 64GB internal storage is priced EUR 279 (approximately Rs 24,800), and the 128GB internal storage is priced EUR 299 (approximately (Rs 26,600). Samsung is offering the device with three different RAM options: 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB. It will be available in four different colours: Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome White, and Awesome Black. The device will start selling on February 12, 2021.

    The availability of the device in the Indian market is unknown at the moment.

