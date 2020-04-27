Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Likely to Arrive as Poco F2 Pro in India

Highlights Redmi K30 Pro to be launched as Poco F2 Pro

Poco F2 Pro to have a 4700mAh battery with 33W fast-charging

The smartphone is going to have a notch-less display

Xiaomi launched some of the most successful phones in India under the Redmi brand. Now, Xiaomi has come out with its Redmi K30 Pro smartphone, but it was rumoured that in India it would be launched as Poco F2. It isn’t shocking as earlier Xiaomi had launched the Redmi K30 as POCO X2 in India. C Manmohan, General Manager of Poco recently commented that Poco F2 will be an exclusive smartphone and won’t be rebranded under the Redmi K30 Pro. But recently, a report surfaced on the internet which suggests that the Redmi K30 Pro will be launched as Poco F2 Pro after all in India. The details of the new report were leaked from a Google Play support page, and it says that the Poco F2 Pro has the codename ‘Imi’. It is the same codename as for Redmi K30 Pro. This is more than enough to confirm that the Poco F2 Pro is going to be launched as Redmi K30 Pro.

Features of the Upcoming POCO F2 Pro

If the news is accurate, then the Poco F2 series will feature at least two variants of the smartphone — Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro. If it is a rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro, then it will have a pop-up front-selfie camera. The smartphone will feature a notch-less screen and will have a circular quad-camera setup in the rear. Poco F2 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chip. The device will come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 2400×1080 pixels. The front-facing camera should be a 20MP sensor, and the quad-camera should consist of a 64MP primary sensor with a 13MP super wide-angle sensor, and two 5MP and 2MP telephoto and depth camera lens.

POCO F2 and F2 Pro Expected Launch Date

It is expected that the devices will be launched next month. There is no official confirmation from what the company has planned though. It is important to note that Poco split as an independent company earlier this year from Xiaomi. Also, the phone is expected to feature a 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology.