Redmi Earbuds S With 12 Hour Battery Life Introduced in India for Rs 1799

Redmi has introduced its Redmi Earbuds S through a virtual launch event on Tuesday with the device said to be capable of 12 hours of playback. The Redmi Earbuds S is said to be equipped with a low latency gaming mode with the device rated IPX4 for sweat and splash resistance. The device is said to work with voice assistants with the multi-functional button on the Redmi Earbuds S enabling users to answer or reject voice calls. The first sale of the Redmi Earbuds S is scheduled for 12 PM on Wednesday with the device available on Mi.com, Mi Home and Amazon.

Redmi Earbuds S Features Ultra lightweight Design

Redmi in a tweet highlighted that its Redmi Earbuds S is “ultra lightweight” and features an “compact and stylish design.” The device weighs 4.1 grams per earbud and has an wireless range of 10 metres.

The Redmi Earbuds S features Bluetooth 5.0 and is said to provide “punchier sound and DSP noise reduction” that would enhance call experiences for users.

The company said that the device supports voice assistants on both iOS and Android and that Redmi Earbuds S can connect to a device in around three seconds. The gaming mode on the device is said to reduce latency to 122ms “for pro gaming” performance.

The device is said to take 2 hours for full charge with the company promising four hours of continuous playback and 12 hours of total playback with additional charges using the charging case.

It has to be noted that the Redmi Earbuds S is similar to the Redmi AirDots S that was released in China in April. Our initial impressions of the product is they sound great and are excellent value for money, however, we will be bringing full review of the product very soon.

Redmi Earbuds S: Pricing and Availability

While the Chinese variant of the device was priced around Rs 1100, the Redmi Earbuds S has been priced at Rs 1799 with the first sale scheduled for Wednesday (May 27) on Mi and Amazon.

The Redmi Earbuds S will compete with several devices in the segment including the Realme Buds Air Neo that was introduced on Monday for a price of Rs 2999. Unlike the Black color of the Redmi Earbuds S, the Realme Buds Air Neo would be available in three colors including White, Green and Red. Further, the Realme Buds Air Neo features an latency of 119.2ms and weighs 4.1 grams, similar to the Redmi Earbuds S but with a total playback time of 17 hours.